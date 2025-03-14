Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 14th

Commvault Systems, NetApp, and Tuya are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that provide data storage and management services through cloud computing technology. These companies offer scalable, internet-based storage solutions that allow businesses and individuals to securely store, access, and manage their data, and their stock performance is often seen as an indicator of growth in the tech infrastructure and data services sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.49. 230,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.62.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.72. 327,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Tuya stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -126.13 and a beta of 0.39. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.63.

