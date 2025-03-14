Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – March 14th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem, whether through direct investment in the cryptocurrency, mining, or providing related products and services. These stocks offer investors a way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements within the traditional stock market structure without having to purchase Bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,815,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,734,688. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 23,658,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,313,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 5.95.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 9,659,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,003,035. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $7.82. 8,518,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,245,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.23. 19,077,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,098,484. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.70.

