Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop, utilize, or heavily invest in AI technologies such as machine learning, neural networks, and data analytics. These stocks typically represent firms at the forefront of innovation, driving growth and competitive advantage by integrating AI into various products, services, and operational strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,721,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,471,344. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded up $33.75 on Tuesday, reaching $817.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,058. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,011.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $985.64. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.50. 3,358,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,961,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.93. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Read More