Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the February 13th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Beneficient by 138.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beneficient by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Beneficient Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.