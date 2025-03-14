Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.79 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $531.40 million and $3.79 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.11 or 0.02287903 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00007180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,932,325,569 coins and its circulating supply is 6,914,305,569 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

