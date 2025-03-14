Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 1690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.48 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s payout ratio is 345.90%.

In other news, insider Adriana Stirling bought 18,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £10,081.12 ($13,058.45). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

