Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 165,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 142,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.