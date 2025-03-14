Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of EVCM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 149,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,888 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,908.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,209,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,120,168.07. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $85,200.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,707,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,827,467.56. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,748 shares of company stock worth $1,858,526. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in EverCommerce by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 106,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EverCommerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

