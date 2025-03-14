Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NESR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $79,108,000. SCF Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $71,605,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $27,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,330,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,443,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

