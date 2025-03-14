Bank of America Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

