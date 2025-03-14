Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Balfour Beatty had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

Shares of BBY traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 450.80 ($5.84). The stock had a trading volume of 590,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 452.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 442.74. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.20 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 476.40 ($6.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 575 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Balfour Beatty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

