Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $491.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.67.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,217.72. The trade was a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,126,405 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.88.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

