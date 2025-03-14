Balboa Wealth Partners Has $317,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.38. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.