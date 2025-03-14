Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.25 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.