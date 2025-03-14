Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 5,577 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $80.57 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

