Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 638,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after buying an additional 173,083 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 177,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,027,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,055,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
