Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of BCKIF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

