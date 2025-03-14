Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the February 13th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Shares of BCKIF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.
About Babcock International Group
