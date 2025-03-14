Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 753.50 ($9.76) and last traded at GBX 752.50 ($9.75), with a volume of 1461708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 721.50 ($9.35).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 760 ($9.84) to GBX 900 ($11.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 687.50 ($8.91).

The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 587.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.26.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

