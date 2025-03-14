B. Riley Forecasts Redwire’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwire in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redwire’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDW. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

RDW opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.33. Redwire has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $26.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 89,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $1,526,891.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,603,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,212,224.73. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 684,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

