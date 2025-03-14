Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 49655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Azenta by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

