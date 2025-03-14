Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 45,117 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviso Financial Inc. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BCE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BCE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 202.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.6965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

