Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 2,112 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Aviso Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 5.9 %

IBKR stock opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.41 and a 200-day moving average of $174.54.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

