Aviso Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 3.1% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aviso Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Restaurant Brands International worth $61,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. This trade represents a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $82.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QSR. TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

