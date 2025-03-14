Aviso Financial Inc. Has $39.31 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 2.0% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aviso Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ball worth $39,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ball by 400.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 130,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $94,861,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Ball by 531,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 47,874 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BALL opened at $50.93 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

