Aviso Financial Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

NYSE TTE opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

