Aviso Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,776,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,817,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

