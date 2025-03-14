Aviso Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.96.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.54, for a total transaction of $527,200.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,431.38. The trade was a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,625.26. This trade represents a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,190. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $316.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day moving average is $358.10. The company has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

