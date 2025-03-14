Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVNT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Avient Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $39.49 on Friday. Avient has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Avient by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its position in shares of Avient by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

