Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.