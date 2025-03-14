Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.73 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

