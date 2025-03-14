Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

