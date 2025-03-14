Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RPG opened at $37.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.