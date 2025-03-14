Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,592 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $256.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

