Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 26,307 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 3.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

JPEM stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

