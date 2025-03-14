Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 13,685 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 133,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 190,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 233,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE FSK opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.