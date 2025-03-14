Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 110741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $664.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

