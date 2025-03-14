AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 4.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $3,538.59 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,704.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,395.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,240.97. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,871 shares of company stock worth $6,720,811 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,651.91.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

