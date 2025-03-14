Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.17 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $62,583,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in InterDigital by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in InterDigital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,441,000 after buying an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $7,062,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 2.0 %

InterDigital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $208.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $231.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average is $175.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

