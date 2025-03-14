Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 251 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. FMR LLC raised its position in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,631,000 after acquiring an additional 84,337 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

