Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 1,294 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Corpay comprises 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Corpay by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Corpay by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPAY opened at $328.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.28. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

