Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,253,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 41.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,486,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $71,289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after buying an additional 1,187,792 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.67.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

