Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,673 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

KMI stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

