Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $3.08 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 98,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises about 1.7% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 91.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 51,196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,506,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after buying an additional 83,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.48.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $959,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

