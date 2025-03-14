Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $25,955,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.5 %

LNTH opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.44 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

