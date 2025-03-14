Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in February

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Aumann Stock Performance
Shares of AUUMF stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Aumann has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $20.28.
About Aumann
