Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in February

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Aumann Stock Performance

Shares of AUUMF stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Aumann has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

