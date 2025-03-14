Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, an increase of 117.1% from the February 13th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 74.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Auddia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Auddia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Auddia has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70.

About Auddia

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

