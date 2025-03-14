AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of T stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

