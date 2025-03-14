Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Releases Earnings Results

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Atlas Lithium Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATLX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 155,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
About Atlas Lithium
