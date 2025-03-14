Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Releases Earnings Results

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 155,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

