Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,399,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,422% from the average session volume of 91,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

