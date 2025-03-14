ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 400 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,304.00.

ATCO stock traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$47.97. 41,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. ATCO Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACO.X shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

